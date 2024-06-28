Reliance Jio discontinues two unlimited 5G plans, Know details about them

Reliance Jio has discontinued two prepaid plans with unlimited 5G benefit for its users. This happens at a time when the telecom service provider has announced a hike in tariff. It seems that the telecom service provide is planning to avoid much potential loss and hence removed Rs 395 and Rs 1559 plans.

For those who are unknown, the Rs 395 and Rs 1559 plans were two popular plans with unlimited 5G offered by the service provider. While the Rs 395 plan came with service validity of 84 days, the Rs 1559 plan came with service validity of 336 days.

If you are wondering whether old plans will work or not, the answer is yes. They will work till July 3. If you want save some bucks, you can recharge with the old plans before the above-mentioned date.

Reliance Jio has hiked its base plan by 22%. The base Rs 155 plan now costs Rs 189. Users should however keep it in mind that the benefits of the plans remain the same. Under the latest rate chart there has been hike in 14 prepaid unlimited plans, 2 postpaid plans, and 3 data add-on plans.