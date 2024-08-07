Reliance Jio discontinues popular unlimited 5G packs-Rs 395 and Rs 1,559 plan

Reliance Jio has made a surprise move by discontinuing two of its unlimited 5G data plans, which has greatly disappointed many subscribers. Both the plans come with unlimited 5G data offerings and extended validity periods.

The Rs 395 plan had 84 days of validity, while the Rs 1,559 plan was an annual plan with 336 days service period.

Following the tariff hike by the telcos in India, the base plan of Jio saw a price rise of up to 22%, rising from Rs 155 to Rs 189. Let’s take a brief look at the price increase of the plans.

Reliance Jio plans

The price hikes extend across various plan categories:

The price of the monthly Jio plan with 2 GB of data with 28 days validity has increase from Rs 155 to Rs 189. Meanwhile, the 28 days plans with 1 GB per day plan has risen from Rs 209 to Rs 249.

The 1.5 GB daily data plan will increase from Rs 239 to Rs 299 and the e 2 GB per day plan price sifted from Rs 299 to Rs 349.

Meanwhile, the long-term plans like the Three-month plans with varying daily data limits (1.5GB, 2GB, and 3GB) will become more expensive.

Annual plans have become more pricier with the 336-day plan featuring 24GB daily data has witnessed a steep hike. The annual 365-day plan with 2.5GB daily data has seen a price jump of Rs 600 more than its previous price. It now costs Rs3,599.