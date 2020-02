Reliance Jio Announces New Tariff Plans From Next Month

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has introduced new tariff plans which will be implemented from next month.

Notably Jio’s Rs.2199/- plan has been reduced to Rs.2020/-

The validity of the plan is 336 days against the previous of 365 days.

The other features bundled in the plan are 1.5 GB daily data, along with unlimited Jio-Jio calls.

An addition of 12,000 minutes is also bundled with this pack.