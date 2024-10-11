Reliance Jio announces new ISD plans for its prepaid and postpaid users in India

Reliance Jio has announced new ISD plans for its users in India. These plans are available for prepaid as well as postpaid users in the country. The base ISD plans now start at Rs 39 and this means that the connectivity is becoming more affordable.

We have mentioned the new ISD plans launched by Reliance Jio in detail below.

Jio Rs 39 ISD plan

This plan is meant for making ISD calls only to the USA and Canada. The Rs 39 ISD plan offers ISD talk time for 30 minutes and a validity of 7 days.

Jio Rs 49 ISD plan

This plan is meant for making ISD calls only to Bangladesh. The Rs 49 ISD plan offers ISD talk time for 20 minutes and a validity of 7 days.

Jio Rs 59 ISD plan

This plan is meant for making ISD calls only to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The Rs 59 ISD plan offers ISD talk time for 15 minutes and a validity of 7 days.

Jio Rs 69 ISD plan

This plan is meant for making ISD calls only to Australia and New Zealand. The Rs 69 ISD plan offers ISD talk time for 15 minutes and a validity of 7 days.

Jio Rs 79 ISD plan

This plan is meant for making ISD calls only to United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Spain. The Rs 79 ISD plan offers ISD talk time for 10 minutes and a validity of 7 days.

Jio Rs 89 ISD plan

This plan is meant for making ISD calls only to China, Japan, and Bhutan. The Rs 89 ISD plan offers ISD talk time for 17 minutes and a validity of 7 days.

Jio Rs 99 ISD plan

This plan is meant for making ISD calls only to UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Kuwait, and Bahrain. The Rs 99 ISD plan offers ISD talk time for 10 minutes and a validity of 7 days.

