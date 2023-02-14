Reliance Jio and Vi announce special prepaid plans for valentine’s day

India’s leading telecom operators Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea has announced special Valentine’s Day prepaid plans for its customers. The special prepaid plans come with offers on food, travel, gifting and additional data on special recharges.

Reliance Jio Valentine’s day offer

Reliance Jio has introduced special valentine’s day benefits with recharge of Rs 349, Rs 899 and Rs 2999 plans. The telecom operator is offering an additional 12GB 4G data coupon to customers who buy these mentioned plans on or after 10th February under the Jio Valentine offer.

Additionally, eligible subscriber can also get offers on Ixigo, Ferns & Petals, McDonalds. Subscribers can get flat Rs 750 off on Rs 4,500 and above on Ixigo and Rs 150 off on Ferns & Petals on the purchase worth Rs 799. To redeem these coupons, go to Jio app “select MyJio “Coupons & Winnings” tab for coupon codes details and get disocunts.

Undet the valines day offer, the eligible users can avail free McAloo Tikki/Chicken Kebab Burger worth Rs105 on spends of 199 on McDonald’s, as per the valentines day offer. The end date for this ongoing offer is currently not available.

Vodafone Idea Valentine’s day offer

Vodafone Idea is offering extra benefits on recharge of plans priced above Rs. 299. As per the company, the Vi users recharging with select plans priced Rs. 299 and above can get 5GB additional data with a validity of 28 days for free. Additionally, Vi users will be eligible for 2GB of extra data with a validity of 28 days on select recharges starting Rs. 199 and upto Rs. 299.

However, the offer is only available to customers who are buying the recharge plans on Vi App until 14 February, 2023.

Apart from this, music which is considered to be the best language of love, Vi brought special social media contest #ViLoveTunes exclusively for its users.

As per the statement from Vi, “Users will be asked to guess the right song from jumbled lyrics of a song from Valentine playlist in Hungama Music on Vi App. Participants will have to comment the right answer with hashtag #ViLoveTunes. One daily lucky winner of each question will be eligible for a gift voucher worth ₹5,000.”