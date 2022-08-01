Reliance Jio all set to roll out World’s Most Advanced 5G Network across India

Mumbai: Reliance Jio had revolutionized the telecom industry when it entered the Indian telecom market in 2016. Jio is now ready to roll-out the World’s Most Advanced 5G Network across India and will make India the global leader in digital connectivity and digital solutions. Jio has acquired spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands in the auctions conducted by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India.

The acquisition of the right to use this spectrum will enable Jio to build the World’s most advanced 5G network and further strengthen India’s global leadership in wireless broadband connectivity. Jio’s 5G network will enable the next generation of digital solutions that will accelerate India’s AI-driven march towards becoming a US$ 5+ trillion economy.

“We have always believed that India will become a leading economic power in the world by adopting the power of breakthrough technologies. This was the vision and conviction that gave birth to Jio. The speed, scale and societal impact of Jio’s 4G rollout is unmatched anywhere in the world. Now, with a bigger ambition and stronger resolve, Jio is set to lead India’s march into the 5G era.

We will celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with a pan India 5G rollout. Jio is committed to offering world-class, affordable 5G and 5G-enabled services. We will provide services, platforms and solutions that will accelerate India’s digital revolution, especially in crucial sectors like Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Manufacturing and e-Governance and make another proud contribution to the Honourable Prime Minister’s DIGITAL INDIA MISSION,” said Shri Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Launched just six years ago, Jio has created multiple world records during its rollout of the largest 4G network in the shortest period of time. Jio’s 4G network provides the highest quality, most affordable digital services to over 400 million loyal and delighted customers. Jio will now raise the bar even further with its 5G services.

Jio has been a front-runner in embracing technologies of the future and unlocking their full potential for the benefit of India, Indians and Indian businesses. Jio has demonstrated its visionary commitment yet again, as India enters the 5G era. As with Jio 4G which blurred the line between Bharat and India and provided every Indian with the best connectivity at the most affordable price globally, Jio 5G will ensure that every Indian gets to access the most transformative digital services and platforms offered anywhere in the world.

Jio’s 5G solution is made in India, by Indians and to suit the need of every Indian. Jio is fully ready for 5G rollout in the shortest period of time because of its nationwide fibre presence, all-IP network with no legacy infrastructure, indigenous 5G stack and strong global partnerships across the technology ecosystem.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF JIO’S SPECTRUM ACQUISITION

Circle wise details of spectrum acquired are provided in the following table:

Circle 700 MHz (paired) 800 MHz (paired) 1800 MHz(paired) 3300 MHz (unpaired) 26 GHz (unpaired) Andhra Pradesh 10 – – 100 1,000 Assam 10 5 – 100 1,000 Bihar 10 – – 100 1,000 Delhi 10 – – 100 1,000 Gujarat 10 – 10 100 1,000 Haryana 10 – – 100 1,000 Himachal Pradesh 10 – – 130 1,000 Jammu & Kashmir 10 5 – 130 1,000 Karnataka 10 – – 130 1,000 Kerala 10 – – 130 1,000 Kolkata 10 – – 100 1,000 Madhya Pradesh 10 – 10 130 1,000 Maharashtra 10 – 10 100 1,000 Mumbai 10 – – 100 1,000 North-East 10 5 – 130 1,000 Odisha 10 – 10 100 1,000 Punjab 10 – – 100 1,000 Rajasthan 10 – 10 130 1,000 Tamil Nadu 10 – – 100 1,000 Uttar Pradesh (East) 10 – 10 100 1,000 Uttar Pradesh (West) 10 5 – 130 1,000 West Bengal 10 – – 100 1,000 Total 220 20 60 2,440 22,000

Cost

Total cost of acquiring the right to use the above technology agnostic spectrum for a period of 20 years is Rs. 88,078 crore. As per terms of the spectrum auction, the spectrum payments have to be made over 20 equated annual installments, with interest computed at 7.2% per annum. Annual payment amount is summarised below in terms of crores.

Frequency Band Total Annual Payment 700 MHz 3,512 800 MHz 94 1800 MHz 628 3300 MHz 3,017 26 GHz 625 Total 7,877

The above amounts are provisional, subject to DOT confirmation.

Post-auction spectrum footprint:

Jio has acquired a unique combination of low-band, mid-band and mmWave spectrum, which coupled with our deep fibre network and indigenous technology platforms, will enable us to provide 5G Everywhere and 5G For All (consumers and enterprises). With its unmatched 700 MHz spectrum footprint, Jio will be the only operator providing pan-India True 5G services with faster speeds, lower latency and massive connectivity. Through this acquisition, Jio’s total owned spectrum footprint has increased significantly to 26,772 MHz (uplink + downlink), which is the highest in India:

Sub-GHz: Jio has the highest amount of sub-GHz spectrum with at least 2X10 MHz contiguous spectrum in both 700 MHz and 800 MHz bands across each of the 22 circles.

Jio has the highest amount of sub-GHz spectrum with at least 2X10 MHz contiguous spectrum in both 700 MHz and 800 MHz bands across each of the 22 circles. Mid-band: Jio is the only operator which has at least 2X10 MHz in 1800 MHz band (with 2X20 MHz in six key circles), 40 MHz in 2300 MHz band and 100 MHz in 3300 MHz band across all the 22 circles.

Jio is the only operator which has at least 2X10 MHz in 1800 MHz band (with 2X20 MHz in six key circles), 40 MHz in 2300 MHz band and 100 MHz in 3300 MHz band across all the 22 circles. mmWave: In addition, Jio also has right to use 1,000 MHz in the millimetre wave band (26 GHz) in each of the 22 circles which will be crucial to enable enterprise use cases as well as provide high-quality streaming services.

The enhanced network capacity would address the rapidly growing data demand on Jio network which already carries one of the highest wireless data traffic in the world. Jio’s extensive fibre-based offering, now supplemented by wireless home offering, will catapult India to leadership in home broadband services in the same way that Jio took India to global leadership in mobility services.