Record Global Tourism Strains Cities as Overtourism Grows

Advertisement

Global travel has officially broken all records, yet the communities hosting these massive crowds are seeing few lasting benefits. Instead of better jobs and thriving neighborhoods, local residents in top destinations are facing overcrowded streets, surging living costs, and overwhelmed public services.

That is the central finding of a report released by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in New Delhi on September 25.

International trips hit an all-time high of 1.5 billion in 2025, climbing 5% from 2024 and exceeding pre-pandemic 2019 levels by 4.4%. Flight connections expanded, cultural sites drew massive crowds, and the Middle East and Africa saw the fastest growth. In the WEF’s 2026 Travel & Tourism Development Index, which evaluated 110 economies, 92% improved their overall scores compared to 2024, with Japan ranking number one worldwide.

On paper, the industry has never looked stronger. In reality, everyday life in popular destinations tells a different story.

Advertisement

Between 2024 and 2026, travel-related costs shot up faster than general inflation. As a result, vacations became notably less affordable in three out of every four countries assessed.

At the same time, the wealth generated by these record-breaking crowds is failing to reach the people who live in these destinations. The report found that higher tourist numbers have not created better-quality jobs or raised household incomes, especially in areas dependent on short vacation seasons. Instead, long-term investments in tourism facilities have lagged behind visitor numbers since 2022. Widespread labor and skills shortages are hurting service standards and slowing down digital upgrades.

Combined with climate disruptions, global geopolitical tensions, and severe shortages in local housing, overtourism has remained worse than it was before the pandemic.

The WEF’s conclusion is straightforward: judging a destination’s success simply by how many people show up is no longer working. To prevent lasting damage, governments must shift from chasing raw arrival numbers to managing crowds, protecting housing and public utilities, and ensuring tourism earnings actually improve the lives of local residents.