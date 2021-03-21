Read To Know Why Elon Musk Wants To Be The Richest Person On The Planet

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX entrepreneur and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos own more wealth than the bottom 40% of people in America. They are the two richest persons in the world.

There have been a lot of debates over the wealth they possess. Earlier, US Senator and Chairman of Senate Budget Committee, Bernie Sanders had called Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos for a hearing on income inequality in the US.

The United States Senator Bernie Sanders took a dig at both Jeff and Elon Musk on Twitter referring to their wealth earned, saying that such accumulation of revenue is ‘immoral’.

Bernie Sanders tweeted, “We are in a moment in American history where two guys — Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos — own more wealth than the bottom 40% of people in this country. That level of greed and inequality is not only immoral. It is unsustainable.”

Replying to Bernie, Musk wrote, “I am accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary & extend the light of consciousness to the stars.”

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk is now ranked the world’s second-richest after Amazon’s Jeff Bezos whose wealth is $178 billion.

