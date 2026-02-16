RBI tightens bank lending norms for stock brokers, mandates full collateral from April 1

Advertisement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has tightened lending norms for banks providing credit to stock brokers and other capital market intermediaries, mandating that all such loans must now be fully backed by collateral. The revised guidelines, which will come into effect from April 1, aim to strengthen financial stability and reduce risks associated with unsecured exposure to capital market entities.

Under the new framework, banks must ensure that credit facilities extended to brokers are fully secured, meaning the value of collateral must match the entire loan amount. The collateral can include eligible securities, cash, financial assets, immovable property, receivables, bank guarantees, or standby letters of credit. However, short-term instruments such as commercial papers and non-convertible debentures with maturity of up to one year will not be accepted as collateral.

The RBI has also required that collateral cover be maintained on an ongoing basis, with facility agreements including provisions for margin calls in case of any shortfall. Previously, banks were not required to ensure full collateral cover for such loans, making this a significant tightening of lending standards.

Banks typically provide credit to stock brokers to support operational needs, including margin trading activities and market-making functions, which help maintain liquidity in equity and debt markets. Under the revised norms, banks can continue to issue guarantees on behalf of brokers, but such guarantees must have at least 50% collateral backing, with a minimum of 25% in cash form.

The central bank has also clarified restrictions on lending for proprietary trading by intermediaries. Banks will not be allowed to fund brokers for purchasing securities on their own account, except in specific permitted activities such as market-making and debt warehousing. Any guarantees issued for proprietary trading must be fully backed by cash, cash equivalents, or government securities.

In addition, the RBI has revised norms related to acquisition financing, allowing banks to lend up to 75% of the acquisition value, compared to the earlier proposed limit of 70%. The central bank has also increased the cap on acquisition financing exposure to 20% of a bank’s Tier-1 capital, up from the 10% initially proposed in draft guidelines.

The revised rules reflect the RBI’s broader efforts to strengthen risk management in the banking system and ensure that lending to capital market intermediaries remains adequately secured, particularly amid growing participation in equity markets and increasing integration between banking and capital market activities.