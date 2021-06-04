RBI retains lending rates, accommodative stance during second monetary policy review of FY22

By IANS
rbi surplus transfer to centre
Pic Credit: IANS

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has retained its key short-term lending rates along with the growth-oriented accommodative stance during the second monetary policy review of FY22 on Friday.

Accordingly, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank voted to maintain the repo rate, or short-term lending rate, for commercial banks at 4 per cent.

Likewise, the reverse repo rate was kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the ‘Bank Rate’ at 4.25 per cent.

It was widely expected that MPC would hold rates and the accommodative stance.

