RBI launches mutual fund survey to compile India’s external sector data

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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has launched the 2025-26 round of its annual survey on foreign liabilities and assets of mutual funds to collect data that will help compile India’s external sector statistics and assess the country’s overseas financial exposure.

In a statement on Monday, the RBI said the survey seeks information from mutual funds on their external financial liabilities and assets as of the end of March 2026.

The central bank noted that the aggregated results of the survey are disseminated in the public domain and are used in the compilation of India’s external sector statistics.

It stated, “The survey collects the information from mutual funds on their external financial liabilities and assets as at end-March of the financial year 2025-26.”

According to the RBI, mutual funds are required to complete and submit the survey schedule by July 7, 2026.

The annual survey forms part of the RBI’s efforts to maintain comprehensive information on India’s external financial assets and liabilities and strengthen the quality of data used in assessing the country’s external sector.

The information collected through the survey helps policymakers and analysts monitor India’s overseas financial exposure and supports the preparation of key external sector statistics used for economic analysis and policy formulation.

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The RBI said the latest survey round is being conducted through the survey module of its Centralised Information Management System (CIMS), which enables web-based submission of information.

The system includes built-in data consistency checks aimed at improving data quality and ensuring greater accuracy of information submitted by reporting entities.

In addition, the CIMS platform provides automated email acknowledgements upon successful submission of the survey data.

The central bank said the web-based system is intended to streamline the reporting process while strengthening data quality assurance mechanisms.

The RBI has advised all mutual funds to submit the required information within the stipulated timeline to facilitate the timely compilation and dissemination of the country’s external sector data.

(ANI)