RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra visits financial literacy camp in Uttarakhand

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Dehradun: Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra visited financial literacy camp organised by the CRISIL Foundation at its center today.

The camp was organized for Financial Literacy (CFL) in Sahaspur for members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from the gram panchayats of Bhopalpani, Badasi, and Soda Sarauli in Dehradun district.

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Sanjay Malhotra emphasized on the importance of financial literacy and spoke about empowering citizens. He also encouraged people to enhance financial awareness, work towards prosperity, and ensure long-term financial stability. He also urged people to take advantage of various pension and insurance-related social schemes offered by the Government of India.

As per reports, the event was also attended by Regional Director, RBI Dehradun, Arvind Kumar, along with senior officials from Reserve Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Uttarakhand Gramin Bank, and the Block Development Officer.