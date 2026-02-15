RBI clears Bain Capital’s acquisition of up to 41.7% stake in Manappuram Finance, strengthening growth outlook

Advertisement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted approval to Bain Capital affiliates to acquire up to a 41.7% stake in Manappuram Finance, paving the way for one of the largest private equity investments in India’s non-banking financial sector.

The approval, communicated on February 13, 2026, relates to definitive agreements signed in March 2025 under which Bain Capital committed to invest around Rs 4,385 crore through preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants. The investment initially enables Bain Capital to acquire an 18% stake on a fully diluted basis at Rs 236 per share, according to a statement by the company.

As part of the transaction, Bain Capital will also make a mandatory open offer to acquire up to an additional 26% stake from public shareholders in compliance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) takeover regulations. Based on the open offer response and warrant conversion, Bain Capital’s total shareholding could increase to as much as 41.7% in the company.

Following the approval and completion of the transaction, Bain Capital will be classified as a promoter and will jointly control Manappuram Finance along with the existing promoters. The company’s board will also be restructured to include Bain Capital’s nominee directors, strengthening its governance framework and strategic oversight.

Post-investment, the existing promoters are expected to hold approximately 28.9% stake on a fully diluted basis. The company’s leadership stated that the investment will support expansion across its core lending businesses, enhance technology capabilities, and strengthen risk management systems. The funding is also expected to help Manappuram Finance expand its branch network and accelerate long-term growth.

The RBI approval marks a significant milestone for Manappuram Finance, reinforcing investor confidence in India’s NBFC sector. With Bain Capital coming on board as a joint controlling shareholder, the company is expected to strengthen its capital base, improve operational capabilities, and position itself for sustained expansion in India’s competitive financial services market.