RBI Cancels Paytm Payments Bank License: Winding-Up Order; Shares crashed

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The Reserve Bank of India has withdrawn Paytm Payments Bank’s license, effective from the close of business from April 24, 2026. They did this under Section 22(4) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949—basically, it’s the final hammer for the bank. The RBI pointed to repeated violations and management that hurt both depositors and the public. After handing down this order, they’re heading to the High Court to kick off the winding-up and liquidation process.

Even with everything going on, the RBI wants customers to know Paytm Payments Bank can cover all deposits. The court will oversee the process so everyone gets their money back. For One 97 Communications, which owns Paytm, this wraps up a long, complicated battle with regulators. The company’s made it clear there’s no direct financial fallout for them—they already wrote off their investment in the bank, so this doesn’t shake their main payments and fintech business.

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This decisive action follows a major structural shift that began in early 2024, when Vijay Shekhar Sharma resigned as the Part-time Non-Executive Chairman of the bank’s board. While Sharma continues to lead the parent company, One 97 Communications, as its CEO and Managing Director, his exit from the banking unit was a strategic effort to overhaul governance and distance the core fintech brand from the bank’s mounting regulatory hurdles.

Paytm’s shares took a hit right away—dropping 6% to 8% early Monday after the announcement. Investors got spooked as the bank’s closure wiped out thousands of crores in market value. Still, some analysts aren’t too worried about the parent company. The stock’s up a lot over the past year, and Paytm seems ready to leave the banking drama behind. Now, they’re turning their attention to independent payment aggregator services and other parts of their financial business.