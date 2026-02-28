Range Rover Velar EV likely to debut in late 2026

Advertisement

Range Rover EV is planning to launch two new electric car models this year. One of them is the expected electric Range Rover model, while the other one is rumored to be Range Rover Velar.

The Range Rover Velar EV is expected to be unveiled later this year. It will be electric version of the ICE-only Velar, which has been on sale since 2017.

The combustion-powered version Range Rover Velar currently sits between the compact Evoque and the larger Range Rover Sport. Upon launch, the Range Rover Velar EV will be placed lower than the flagship Range Rover EV.

The Velar EV is expected to be revealed soon after the flagship Range Rover model breaks cover in a few months. Meanwhile, the debut of the all-electric Evoque, will likely be held in 2027.

Spy shots reveal design

The VElar EV has been spied multiple times while testing in a camouflaged state. The spy shots of the test mule have revealed some of the design cues.

It sports a a sweptback headlight design, flush-type door handles and prominent crease along the sides and a front panel along with a more prominent shoulder line.

The major update, however, is at the rear, where the sloping roofline makes it seem like the Velar EV ditches a traditional SUV look for a more fastback design. It can also be made out that the slimmer tail-lights will be connected via a plaque with ‘Range Rover’ lettering, like on the Sport.

The Range Rover Velar EV could be the first model to be underpinned by JLR’s new 800V EMA platform, which will also underpin the upcoming Avinya range of Tata Motors. The platform supports ultra-fast charging, cloud connectivity and Level 2+ ADAS, with a flat floor for enhanced interior space.

The all-electric Range Rover Velar will rival the Porsche Macan EV.