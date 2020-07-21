Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices surged on Tuesday morning, with the BSE Sensex gaining over 500 points.

Sensex rose 504 points to touch an intra-day high of 37,923.38 points. It has, however, trimmed some gains.

Rise in the Asian markets supported the Indian indices.

At 10.10 a.m., it was trading at 37,769.47, higher by 350.48 points or 0.94 per cent from its previous close of 37,418.99.

It opened at 37,823.61 and has so far touched an intra-day low of 37,756.52

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,126.75, higher by 104.55 points or 0.95 per cent from its previous close.

(Inputs from IANS)