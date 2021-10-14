RailWire launches affordable broadband plan at Rs 499 per month, provides 60 Mbps speed

If you are searching for a proper broadband plan which would fit into your budget, then you would be happy to know that RailWire has launched a new broadband plan at just Rs 499 per month. RailWire is a fiber internet initiative from RailTel Corporation.

The Rs 499 plan offered by RailWire not only is a value for money, but also offers high speed internet at 60 Mbps speed. However, it might be a disappointment for many users as the plan is offered only in the circle of Gujarat.

Under this plan users get high speed internet of 60Mbps and a FUP (fair-usage-policy) data of 3.5 TB. After the FUP the internet speed will drop down to 2 Mbps. The important thing which the users have to keep in mind is that total cost of the plan will be Rs 499 + taxes. Hence, it is expected that the total cost of the plan will be around Rs 590.

If you are a person who is inclined to watch OTT content you might be disappointed as the 60 Mbps broadband plan does not include any OTT subscription. If you compare the RailWire plan to other plans you might find it cost-effective. BSNL offers a broadband plan at Rs 699 with a speed of 100 Mbps. On the other hand Airtel offers 40 Mbps broadband plan at Rs 499.

RailWire had recently launched Rs 699 broadband plan in the Odisha circle. The plan offers 100 Mbps speed to its customers. If you want to find out plans meant for your region you can check the website of RailWire.