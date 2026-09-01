PV Krishna Reddy Seeks $700 Million Private Credit for Megha Engineering Buyout

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A proposed change in the ownership of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd is taking shape around a roughly $700 million private-credit financing, with Managing Director PV Krishna Reddy seeking funds to acquire the stake currently held by his uncle, Pamireddy Pitchi Reddy.

Krishna Reddy already owns 57% of the infrastructure company. Pitchi Reddy, who is its executive chairman, holds the remaining 43%. The proposed acquisition would therefore bring the entire company under Krishna Reddy’s ownership.

The financing is still being discussed and no final terms have been agreed. People familiar with the matter said the structure could change as negotiations progress.

Global lenders involved in financing discussions

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A group of international private-credit firms has begun preliminary work on the proposed funding arrangement. The lenders involved include Davidson Kempner Capital Management, Elham Credit Partners and Varde Partners.

The discussions are taking place privately, according to people familiar with the matter. Megha Engineering, Elham Credit Partners and Varde Partners did not respond to requests for comment, while Davidson Kempner declined to comment.

Private credit involves lending by non-bank financial investors rather than traditional banks. Its growing use in India has made it an increasingly important source of capital for large corporate transactions, particularly where conventional lenders may have less flexibility over the structure or nature of financing.

At around $700 million, the proposed financing would be among the larger private-credit deals in India this year if completed.