Prices of iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 drop before Apple’s next launch event in September

While Apple’s next launch event has been scheduled to be held on September 9, India’s leading e-commerce platform Flipkart has dropped prices of few iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series models. With Apple confirming it’s launch event on September 9, at 10 AM PT, the whole world is eagerly looking forward to have a glimpse of the iPhone 16 and its accompanying models.

Flipkart, in the meantime has announced a price drop in the old iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models for the bargain haunters who must be sourcing e-commerce platforms to avail discounts on old iPhone models. In this case, they are in luck as the platform has some really good deals in bouquet. Let’s have a look.

While iPhone models like iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max line-ups may not be eligible for such discounts, but the models on sale are no less worth. If you are an iPhone lover then you might think of bagging the offer before it ends.

Also Read: Apple To Launch IPhone 16 Series On Sep 9