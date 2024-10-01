Price of LPG cylinders increased by Rs 48.50, see details here

By Sudeshna Panda
Price of LPG cylinders

Bhubaneswar: The price of LPG cylinders has increased by Rs 48.50, said reports on Tuesday. This hike is likely to adversely affect hotel industry.

According to reports, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been increased by Rs. 48.50.

Prices of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders has also been increased by Rs. 12. Increased prices shall be effective from today that is October 1, 2024.

Here are the prices in various cities:

  • Commercial 19 kg cylinders are priced at Rs. 1,691.50 in Delhi
  • The price of a commercial LPG cylinder in Mumbai is Rs. 1,644.00
  • Commercial LPG cylinder in Kolkata is available for Rs. 1,802.50
  • Commercial 19 Kg cylinder in Chennai will cost Rs. 1,855.00
