Price Hike Alert! Maruti Suzuki Cars to get costlier from July 2021

Car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki is all set to increase the prices for its vehicles starting from next month. This price hike is expected to affect various models of the Maruti Suzuki.

However, Maruti Suzuki has given no specific information regarding the price hike on individual models. The company had revealed that it was quite necessary on their end to increase the price of vehicles as the input costs had increased during the pandemic period.

The company also stated that the price hike will differ across various models. Hence, there will not be any uniformity in the price hike across models.

It is worth mentioning that this is the third price hike by Maruti Suzuki in 2021. The company had hiked the prices of its vehicles in April 2021. In a similar way, Maruti had increased the price of selected cars in January 2021.

The covid-19 pandemic which began in March 2020 has hugely impacted the automobile industry in India. The sales of automobiles dipped during the period. However, as the industry moved towards normalization, it was hit hard by the 2nd wave of Covid-19. Presently, the automobile industry is operating under various norms implemented by the government.

Even after the setbacks during the pandemic period, Maruti Suzuki continues to be a major car manufacturer in the country.