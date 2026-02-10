Power Grid Issues 20 MW/80 MWh Battery Storage Tender at Basta, Odisha

Advertisement

Published Date: February 10, 2026

Implementing Agency: Power Grid Corporation of India (Powergrid)

Location: Basta, Odisha

Executive Summary

Power Grid Corporation of India has issued a tender for the development of a standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) with a capacity of 20 MW / 80 MWh at Basta, Odisha. This project is part of a larger state initiative to deploy 500 MWh of storage capacity to enhance grid stability and renewable energy integration.

Project Details & Framework

Capacity: 20 MW (Power) / 80 MWh (Energy) — equivalent to a 4-hour discharge duration.

Model: Build, Own, and Operate (BOO).

Funding Support: Supported by Viability Gap Funding (VGF) through the Power System Development Fund (PSDF).

Grid Connectivity: The system will connect to a 33 kV feeder at an Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) substation.

Infrastructure: Includes the battery system, Power Conversion System (PCS), and PCS transformers.

Strategic Context

The Larger Goal: The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) is coordinating the bidding for a total of six standalone projects in Odisha, totaling 500 MWh (125 MW x 4 hours).

State Agency: GRIDCO Limited has been designated by the Odisha government as the primary implementing agency for these BESS projects.

Cluster System: For bidding purposes, the state’s projects are divided into three clusters; the Basta project is a key component of this phased rollout.

Key Dates & Bidding Information

Bid Submission Deadline: February 18, 2026.

Role of Powergrid: Powergrid is participating as a developer. If they secure the Letter of Award (LoA) from SECI or GRIDCO, they (or a nominated entity) will execute the Basta project.

Eligibility Requirements for Bidders

To ensure project viability, Powergrid has set strict financial criteria:

Net Worth: Must have maintained a positive net worth for the last three financial years.

Liquidity: Must demonstrate liquid assets or access to credit facilities of at least ₹14.58 crore.