Power Grid Issues 20 MW/80 MWh Battery Storage Tender at Basta, Odisha

Published Date: February 10, 2026
Implementing Agency: Power Grid Corporation of India (Powergrid)
Location: Basta, Odisha
Executive Summary
Power Grid Corporation of India has issued a tender for the development of a standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) with a capacity of 20 MW / 80 MWh at Basta, Odisha. This project is part of a larger state initiative to deploy 500 MWh of storage capacity to enhance grid stability and renewable energy integration.
Project Details & Framework
Capacity: 20 MW (Power) / 80 MWh (Energy) — equivalent to a 4-hour discharge duration.
Model: Build, Own, and Operate (BOO).
Funding Support: Supported by Viability Gap Funding (VGF) through the Power System Development Fund (PSDF).
Grid Connectivity: The system will connect to a 33 kV feeder at an Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) substation.
Infrastructure: Includes the battery system, Power Conversion System (PCS), and PCS transformers.
Strategic Context
The Larger Goal: The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) is coordinating the bidding for a total of six standalone projects in Odisha, totaling 500 MWh (125 MW x 4 hours).
State Agency: GRIDCO Limited has been designated by the Odisha government as the primary implementing agency for these BESS projects.
Cluster System: For bidding purposes, the state’s projects are divided into three clusters; the Basta project is a key component of this phased rollout.
Key Dates & Bidding Information
Bid Submission Deadline: February 18, 2026.
Role of Powergrid: Powergrid is participating as a developer. If they secure the Letter of Award (LoA) from SECI or GRIDCO, they (or a nominated entity) will execute the Basta project.
Eligibility Requirements for Bidders
To ensure project viability, Powergrid has set strict financial criteria:
Net Worth: Must have maintained a positive net worth for the last three financial years.
Liquidity: Must demonstrate liquid assets or access to credit facilities of at least ₹14.58 crore.