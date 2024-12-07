Port your Jio/Airtel SIM to BSNL at your convenience: Know details about it

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering multiple plans for its users in India those are affordable as well as filled with offers. Recently private telecom operators like Jio/ Airtel hiked their tariff but BSNL tariff remained affordable. This is the prime reason why more than 55 lakh new customers joined BSNL. Users have still been porting from other telecom service providers (Jio/Airtel) to BSNL.
If you are someone who is using Jio/ Airtel and wants to port to BSNL we have mentioned the entire process for you.
We have mentioned the steps to port your number to BSNL by following the simple steps.
- Step to port from Jio/ Airtel to BSNL
- Jio or Airtel users have to apply for a request by sending SMS from their registered mobile number to 1900.
- Write PORT in capital letters followed by a space and then add your mobile number.
- You will receive a unique code on your mobile number. This code will be active for 15 days.
- After that users have to visit BSNL office with the code. The users are expected to carry Aadhar card with them. The users will be asked for other information (personal) there.
- After taking the personal details, the officer will give you a new BSNL SIM. You might have to pay some fee too.
- You will be offered a new SIM card of BSNL and a unique number. You have to use the unique number to activate your BSNL number.
- The time duration of getting the number ported to BSNL is up to 7 days.