Port your Jio/Airtel SIM to BSNL at your convenience: Know details about it

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering multiple plans for its users in India those are affordable as well as filled with offers. Recently private telecom operators like Jio/ Airtel hiked their tariff but BSNL tariff remained affordable. This is the prime reason why more than 55 lakh new customers joined BSNL. Users have still been porting from other telecom service providers (Jio/Airtel) to BSNL.

If you are someone who is using Jio/ Airtel and wants to port to BSNL we have mentioned the entire process for you.

We have mentioned the steps to port your number to BSNL by following the simple steps.