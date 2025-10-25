Porsche Macan GTS Electric revealed, offers 563hp of power and up to 586km of range

Porsche Macan GTS Electric has been revealed and it sits below the Macan Turbo electric in the brand’s hierarchy. The Macan GTS Electric offers a 100kWh battery with maximum charging capacity of 270 kW.

Specifications

The Porsche Macan GTS Electric gets sharper front and rear bumpers. There are GTS specific intakes and vents along with adaptive rear spoiler on the Macan GTS Electric. The sports car be opted with 22-inch RS Spyder Design alloy wheels.

The car also gets tinted Matrix LED headlights and taillights. There are multiple colour options on the Macan GTS Electric.

When it comes to interior, the Porsche Macan GTS Electric gets two 10.9-inch infotainment units along with 12.6-inch digital instrument panel. Important features include head-up display, AI-powered voice assistant, My Porsche App and much more.

Porsche Macan GTS Electric gets 100kWh battery pack that powers front and rear axles. The maximum power is 563hp (420kW) and 955Nm of torque.

All-wheel-drive is offered as standard and the car can go from 0-100kph in just 3.8 seconds. The top speed is limited to 250kph. When it comes to charging, the battery can be charged from 10-80 percent in just 21 minutes using a 270kW DC fast-charger. Porsche claims that the maximum range is 586km in the WLTP test cycle. Porsche might launch the GTS variant in India at some point in future.