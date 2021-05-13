Yamaha launched a new paint scheme for its retro-styled motorcycle XSR 155 in Indonesia. The two-wheeler is based on the same platform as the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 and the MT-15 being sold in India.

The popular motorcycle has got a new handsome look with the matte green paint scheme. Apart from this the bike was also seen to be sporting new XSR graphics on and a Yamaha logo embossed on the fuel tank. To complement the new matte green shade of the bike the company has added silver highlights across the motorcycle.

Besides the new colour, the Yamaha XSR 155’s features remains unchanged. The bike gets an LED headlamp and taillight and the full-LCD digital instrument console with MID, My Yamaha Connect remains the same.

The bike features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank that has the capacity to hold 10.4 litres of fuel.

The motorcycle draws gets a 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which churns out 19 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm at 8,500rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Apart from the new colour scheme, the Yamaha XSR 155 is also available in two colour schemes that are Premium Matte Silver and Matte Black Elegance. The retro-classic motorcycle is priced at IDR 36,580,000 OTR Jakarta, (around Rs 1.9 lakh).

The Yamaha XSR 155 has not brought to India Yet and it looks like Yamaha Motor India has no plans to bring the bike anytime soon.

However, the company may introducing the Yamaha FZ-X retro-styled motorcycle in India that is based on the FZ series and said to be locally manufactured.

The company was seen testing the production-ready motorcycle recently in the country which suggested it could be ready to launched in India soon.

(Source: Carandbike)