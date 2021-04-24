Yamaha Motor has announced a new paint scheme for its popular YZF-R15 sports bike. The full-fair sports bike has now got a new silver color scheme option. The affordable entry-level sports bike looks more premium with the new paint scheme.

The sports bike has made its debut in Malaysia recently and could soon be launched in the Indian market.

Design and Features of Yamaha YZF-R15

The new color scheme has painted the alloy wheels of Yamaha YZF-R15 with neon color paint which matches the silver / gray exterior of the bike. This makes the bike look more attractive.

It has premium upside-down forks which is different from the Indian-spec models that have telescopic front forks. The golden color of the fork tubes enhances the overall sporty look of the bike and makes it look more appealing to the customers.

The bike did not receive any other changes apart from the new paint scheme. So it retains its other specification such as it sports a twin-pod LED headlight, a digital instrument cluster and split-style seats. Other than these features, the bike has a full-fairing flagship YZF-R1 inspired design.

So it gets upside-down front forks, rear mono-shock and disc brakes on both wheels.

The YZF-R15 is powered by a 155 cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve, fuel-injected engine which uses the company’s patented Variable Valve Activation (VVA) technology.

The Yamaha bike also features an assist and slipper clutch and a side stand engine cut-off switch. The automobile company has claimed that all its models in its lineup will now feature an in-built side stand engine cut-off switch.

Price, Availability of Yamaha YZF-R15 in India

The bike carries a price tag of RM11,988 that is Rs 2.20 lakh in Indian currency in the Malaysian market. The company has not yet announced when the new silver paint scheme will be made available in the Indian market. It is expected that the company will launch this popular motorcycle with a new color scheme in India as well.

In addition to the new Silver neon color option, the Yamaha YZF-R15 in India is also available in a choice of four colors – Racing Blue, Thunder Gray, Metallic red and Darknight.