Bhubaneswar: Oppo has recently launched its latest smart phone Oppo A32,a budget smart phone. It is reportedly the revised version of Oppo A53 2020 which was launched this year in July.

It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor and triple rear camera setup. The smart phone is provided with a 16 Megapixel front camera.

Oppo A32 is approxiamtely priced at Rs 12800 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant where as another variant consisting of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage has been tagged with Rs 16,100.

The phone is available in 3 colour variants Mint Green, Fantasy Blue and Glass Black. Oppo A32 is based on Android10 ColorOS 7.2 along with a 6.5 inch HD Plus display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Sale of the phone is to begin from September 15.

The specifications of the phone includes a triple rear camera setup with a three-megapixel main lens, a two-megapixel defth sensor and the third lens of two megapixels, which is a macro lens. The smartphone has a punchhole style 16megapixel front selfie camera.

The phone also has 4GVoLTE, WiFi, GPS, Type-C USB port and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery supported by a 18W fast charging. The rear panel of the phone is equipped with a fingerprint sensor.