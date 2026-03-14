PM Modi Launches Fully Automated Haldia Terminal to Revolutionize Eastern Logistics

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Haldia Bulk Terminal (HBT) in West Bengal. Built by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), the terminal is celebrated as India’s first fully automated dry bulk facility, with a capacity of 4 million metric tonnes (MMTPA). Residing on the Haldia Dock Complex, It’s built to move key industrial materials—coal, bauxite, limestone—fast and accurately. The real game changer is the direct ship-to-rail system, which raises the bar for efficiency along India’s eastern coast.

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What makes this terminal so important is how it works like a fast-track logistics corridor for the entire region. It has a 2,000-tonne wagon loading system plus a dedicated 1.54-kilometer rail line, so cargo moves straight onto trains—no more jetty dumping, which used to cause cargo losses and wasted time. As a flagship project under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, this terminal is built to cut down the delivered cost of raw materials and keep the manufacturing powerhouse of eastern India globally competitive with smooth multimodal links.

For Odisha, the inauguration is a sophisticated win-win. Odisha’s deep-draft ports like Paradip and Dhamra are busy handling huge Capesize vessels, but Haldia adds flexibility as a high-tech backup and gateway. For mining clusters in northern Odisha, Haldia opens up an efficient path to Southeast Asia through smaller, faster shipments—something the bigger ports don’t always prioritize. This isn’t about creating rivals; instead, it strengthens the Bay of Bengal as a connected hub, giving Odisha’s exporters a solid alternative during the busy season. It means steel and aluminum producers can count on a quick rail link, keeping them close to their international customers, no matter the congestion at major ports.