Are you planning to purchase a flagship device but find out that the price tag is too high? Well, the Flipkart Flagship Sale is live and users can avail amazing discounts on some flagship level phones. The flagship sale will continue till April 15, 2021 across popular smartphone brands like LG, Apple, Asus etc.

Check some of the popular smartphones during the sale below:

Apple iPhone 11(64 GB): The Apple iPhone 11 has dropped to Rs 48,999 during the Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. The iPhone 11 had recently received a price drop against an MRP of Rs 54,900.

Apple iPhone XR (64 GB): Apple iPhone XR is available for users at a price of Rs 39,999.The retail price of the device is Rs 47,900.

LG Wing (8GB+128 GB): LG’s premium device ‘LG Wing’ which features a futuristic rotating display is available at Rs 29,999. The device was launched at Rs 69,999 in India, earlier this year.

Xiami Mi 10T (8GB+128 GB): The Mi 10T drops down to as low as Rs 25,499 during the Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale. The discount includes HDFC Credit Card discounts and exchange benefits on the product.

iQOO3 (8GB+128 GB): This flagship device from Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO goes for sale at Rs 24,999. The retail price of the device is Rs 37,990.

Asus ROG Phone 3 (8GB+128 GB): The Asus ROG Phone 3, which is the company’s flagship device, is available at Rs 41,999. The device gets a discount of Rs 14,000 on its MRP. The retail price of the device is Rs 55,999.

Realme X50 Pro (8GB+128 GB): The Realme X50 Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs 31,999 during the sale. The smartphone retails at a price of Rs 41,999.