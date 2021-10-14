Planning to purchase a new car in this festive season; Check some amazing offers here

The festive season in India is currently underway and car manufacturers are offering great discounts on their popular models. Currently the festival of Durga puja or Navratri is underway in different parts of India and after a couple of weeks it will be followed by Diwali. Hence many people in India are either planning for to upgrade their existing cars or purchase their first car.

Almost every manufacturer is providing discounts and cashbacks on the purchase of a new car. However the amount and type of discount varies from one car manufacturer to another. Here is a summary of different car manufacturers and the amount of discount offered by them. The list of car manufacturers include some popular brands like Nissan, Hyundai, Honda, Mahindra, Renault etc.

Nissan festive discounts

Japanese automobile manufacturer, Nissan is offering great discount on Nissan Kicks. The Nissan kicks 1.3-litre and 1.5-litre get discounts from Rs 45,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The 1.3-litre turbo version is offered with Rs 15,000 cash discount, Rs 70,000 exchange bonus, Rs 5,000 online booking bonus and Rs 10,000 corporate discount.

On the other hand, the 1.5 litre version costs Rs 10,000 cash discount, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus, Rs 5,000 online booking bonus and Rs 10,000 as corporate discount.

Hyundai festive discounts

Hyundai Santro

The second generation of Santro, which was launched in 2018, gets discount up to Rs 40,000. The discount includes a cash discount up to Rs 25,000 and corporate discount of Rs 5,000. An additional Rs 10,000 can be availed as an exchange bonus.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS

Hyundai’s stylish hatchback Grand i10 NIOS is offered with benefits up to Rs 50,000. The cash discount is Rs 35,000 is offered on the car, while the corporate discount goes up to Rs 5,000. Rs 10,000 can be availed as an exchange bonus during the purchase of the car.

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai offers a total discount up to Rs 50,000 on the Aura. The discount includes a cash discount of Rs 35,000 and Rs 10,000 as exchange benefits. This sedan also gets Rs 5,000 as a corporate discount.

Hyundai i20

One of the most popular hatchbacks of the company on the India, Hyundai i20 gets total discount up to Rs 40,000. A cash discount up to Rs 25,000 is offered on the car. The popular hatch back also gets a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and exchange offer of Rs 10,000.

Honda car festive discounts

Honda City

Honda City, which is perhaps the most popular sedan offered by the company in India is offered at a discount of Rs 53,005. The cash discount offered on the car is Rs 20,000 while a free accessory up to Rs 21,505 is also given. Users can chooses from either a cash discount or availing free accessories. An additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 is also offered. Other discounts include a Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5000, Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 9000 and a customer discount of Rs 8000.

The fourth-generation Honda City is also being sold by the company and gets exciting offers up to Rs 22,000. A Honda Car Exchange Bonus of Rs 9000 is offered along with Honda Customer Loyalty Bonus Rs 5000. A corporate discount of Rs 8000 is also offered on the fourth variant.

Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz is offered with discounts of up to Rs 45,996 on for the festive period. Buyers can choose between a cash discount up to Rs 15,000 or avail accessories up to Rs 17,996. Other discounts include Rs 10,000 as car exchange, Rs 5000 as customer loyalty bonus, Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 9000 and Rs 4000 corporate discount.

Honda WR-V

This crossover car of Honda is offered with a discount up to Rs 40,158. Buyers can choose between a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or avail accessories up to Rs 12,158.

Other discounts include car exchange discount of Rs 10,000 and a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5000. A corporate discount of Rs 4000 and a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 9,000 can also be availed on the car during this month.

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze gets exciting offers up to Rs 18,000. Users get a corporate discount of Rs 4000, Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 9000, and a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5000.

Mahindra car festive discounts

Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 is offered with discounts that range up to Rs 44,000. This includes Rs 15,000 cash discount, Rs 5000 on accessories, Rs 20,000 on exchange bonus and Rs 4000 corporate discount.

Mahindra Marazzo

The Marazzo gets Rs 25,000 off during the festive season. This includes Rs 20,000 cash discount on M2 variant and Rs 15,000 cash discount on M4 and M6. The other discount includes Rs 5200 as corporate discount.

Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio gets a total discount of Rs 19,000 during the festive period. It includes Rs 15,000 on accessories and Rs 4000 as corporate discount.

Datsun car festive discounts

The Datsun Company offers great discount on Datsun redi-GO, Datsun GO and Datsun GO+. The redi-GO is offered with Rs 40,000 discounts. It includes Rs 20,000 cash discount, Rs 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 corporate discount.

Both Datsun GO and GO+ get a total discount of Rs 40,000. It includes Rs 20,000 cash discount and Rs 20,000 exchange bonus.

Renault festive discounts

Renault offers great discounts on Kwid and Duster. While the Kwid is offered with benefits up to Rs 40,000. On the other hand, the Renault Duster gets benefits up to Rs 1.3 lakh.

Note: The offers mentioned in the article are valid till the end of October 2021. Buyers are advised to visit their nearest car dealer to know the exact discounts.