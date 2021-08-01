Planning to purchase a new car in August 2021, Check out some exciting launches

Are you quite excited to purchase a new car in August 2021 and are spending numerous hours to sort list it? Well, you are lucky, as we have shortlisted some cars that will make an entry into the Indian market. Some of the cars scheduled to launch in this month includes new as well as facelift ones.

The list of new launch includes hatch back, sedan and SUV ranging from a variety of budget.

Some of the vehicles scheduled for August launch are as follows:

Honda Amaze

The upcoming Honda Amaze is will be a facelifted sedan and will be priced at an affordable range of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. The new Amaze will give a tough competition to Maruti Swift Dzire, Tata Tigor, Ford Aspire and Hyundai Aura.

Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Motors will be launching a Taigo NRG, powered by 1.2-litre petrol engine in India. The Tiago NRG is a crossover based on Tata Tiago and will possess a design which is inspired by an SUV. The NRG is expected to be available in manual and automatic transmission options. The car is expected to be between Rs 5.3 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh.

Force Gurkha

The upgraded Force Gurkha which is considered as the prime rival of Mahindra Thar 2.0 is also expected to launch in this month. The SUV will be off road vehicle and will be paired with a 2.6-litre diesel engine with a 5 speed manual gearbox. The Force Gurkha can be expected to be available in 4×4 and 4×2 variants. The price range of the vehicle is expected to be between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 14 lakh.

Volkswagen Taigun

This SUV from Volkswagen is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh and will be quite similar to Skoda Kushaq.

Mahindra XUV 700

The Mahindra XUV 700 is one of the most anticipated SUV which will be launched in the Indian market. It will bring some segment first features and will replace the XUV 500. The Mahindra XUV 700 will be priced between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh in the Indian market.