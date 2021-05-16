Planning To Purchase A Compact SUV, Here Are Some Options To Choose From

Compact Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) has become a rage in the Indian market in the recent years. The compact SUVs have become an unofficial favourite for the middle class family due to its size and performance. The compact SUVs are bigger than the hatchbacks and smaller than the sedans, which make it an ideal for Indian roads as well as a fun to ride.

If you are planning to purchase a compact SUV and have a budget up to Rs 10 lakh then you might consider choosing from these vehicles.

Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 is available for buyers between Rs 7.95 and Rs 13.09 lakh (Ex-showroom Bhubaneswar). The basic model is the XUV300W4 while at the top model of the SUV is the XUV300 W8 AMT.

Ford EcoSport

The Ford EcoSport has been in the Indian market long before its competitors. It is available between Rs 8.19 and Rs 11.69 lakh (Ex-showroom Bhubaneswar). The basic model of the vehicle is EcoSport Ambiete Diesel while the top model of the vehicle is Ford EcoSport Sports Diesel.

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Maruti Vitara Brezza is available in between Rs 7.51 and Rs 11.41 lakh (Ex-showroom Bhubaneswar). The basic model of the vehicle is Vitara Brezza LXI and the top model is Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI Plus AT.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon has been one of the favourite compact SUVs on the Indian roads. The SUV is available between Rs 7.19 and Rs 12.95 lakh (Ex-showroom Bhubaneswar). The basic model of the vehicle is Nexon XE and the top model of the vehicle is Nexon XZA Plus DT(O) Diesel AMT.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

This Compact SUV from Toyota is available for the customers between a price range of Rs 8.62 lakh and Rs 11.40 lakh (Ex-showroom Bhubaneswar). The SUV is available in 6 variants. While the base variant is Urban Cruiser Mid, the top variant is Urban Cruiser Premium AT.

Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger is priced between Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 9.75 lakh. The base model of the SUV is Renault Kiger RXE and the top variant is the Kiger RXZ Turbo CVT DT.