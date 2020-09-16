Honda Cars India Offers
Planning To Buy A Car? You Might Get Benefits Worth Rs 2.5 Lakh On A New Honda Car

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Car manufacturing sector throughout India is facing a dip in sales for almost 6 months. It is needless to say that Covid-19 pandemic has affected the auto industry in numerous ways.

However, the markets have opened and car manufactures are hopeful for rise in sales. Honda Cars India has opted to make most of the opening market and has announced benefits worth Rs 2.5 lakh on the purchase of its vehicles.

In order to encourage buyers for availing the offered benefits, the company is prioritising on its digital platform named ‘Honda From Home.’

Due to the nation-wide lock-down caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, Honda delayed its latest fleet of cars. However, as the lockdown restrictions were made easier, the company has rolled out new models of Honda City, Honda Civic, Honda WR-V and Honda Jazz.

The Indian automobile market has turned out to be a sweet spot for car manufactures throughout the world. In the last few months, the latest entrances into the market were Kia and MG Motors. Nevertheless, Honda is prepared to make the most of the opening through its offers.

