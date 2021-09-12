Planning for a compact SUV, These models get discount up to Rs 1.05 lakh in September 2021

The love for compact SUVs (within 4m) can be seen on the roads in India. As India has opened after 2nd wave Covid-19 lockdown, the automobile sector is slowly recovering in the country. Many car companies have been issuing huge discounts to customers. If you are a person who is interested in purchasing a compact SUV, there are some popular cars which are currently offered with great discounts.

The popular SUVs which are offered with discounts are as follows:

Mahindra XUV300

The SUV gets total benefits amounting to Rs 44,000. The cash discount offered is up to Rs 15,000 while exchange bonus is up to Rs 20,000. The other additional offers include corporate discount up to Rs 4,000 and additional offers goes up to Rs 5,000.

The Mahindra XUV300 is available for buyers between Rs 7.95 and Rs 13.09 lakh (Ex-showroom Bhubaneswar). The basic model is the XUV300W4 while at the top model of the SUV is the XUV300 W8 AMT.

Tata Nexon

This popular compact SUV gets total benefits up to Rs 20,000. This includes corporate discount up to Rs 5,000 and exchange bonus up to Rs 15,000.

The Tata Nexon has been one of the favourite compact SUVs on the Indian roads. The SUV is available between Rs 7.19 and Rs 12.95 lakh (Ex-showroom Bhubaneswar). The basic model of the vehicle is Nexon XE and the top model of the vehicle is Nexon XZA Plus DT (O) Diesel AMT.

Ford EcoSport

Total benefits up to Rs 24,000 can be availed in the month of September. An exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000 is offered to the customers along with loyalty bonus of Rs 5000. Additionally a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 is also offered to customers.

The Ford EcoSport has been in the Indian market long before its competitors. It is available between Rs 8.19 and Rs 11.69 lakh (Ex-showroom Bhubaneswar). The basic model of the vehicle is EcoSport Ambiete Diesel while the top model of the vehicle is Ford EcoSport Sports Diesel.

Maruti Vitara Brezza

This popular SUV from Maruti Suzuki is offered with a discount up to Rs 27,000. It includes consumer offer amounting to Rs 10,000 while the exchange bonus is Rs 15,000. A corporate discount of Rs 2,000 is also included in the offer.

Maruti Vitara Brezza is available in between Rs 7.51 and Rs 11.41 lakh (Ex-showroom Bhubaneswar). The basic model of the vehicle is Vitara Brezza LXI and the top model is Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI Plus AT.

Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger is offered with special loyality benefit up to Rs 95,000 and total benefits up to Rs 1.05 lakh. The benefits include either a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000.

The Renault Kiger is priced between Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 9.75 lakh. The base model of the SUV is Renault Kiger RXE and the top variant is the Kiger RXZ Turbo CVT DT.