Fuel prices on 24th august
Image Credits: newindianexpress

Petrol Surges While Diesel Remains Constant, Check Rates In Bhubaneswar,

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol rates hikes again in Bhubaneswar on Monday, as it became costlier by 13 p/ litre in the last 24 hrs.

While petrol recorded Rs 82.17 per litre, diesel recorded Rs 80.03 per litre. As on Sunday, petrol recorded Rs 82.04 per litre and diesel recorded Rs 80.03 per litre.

The ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country is one of the main reason for the hike in fuel prices throughout the country.

The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

The price of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

Image Credit: goodreturns

 

 

 

 

 

 

The price of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

Image Credit: goodreturns
