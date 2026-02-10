Petrol rises 9%, diesel 5% as Odisha fuel demand expands to ₹55,000 crore

Advertisement

Odisha’s petrol consumption grew at a faster pace than diesel in the last financial year, indicating a shift toward personal mobility even as freight and industrial fuel demand continued to rise.

According to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), petrol consumption in Odisha increased to 1,156 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) in 2024–25, up from 1,059 TMT in 2023–24, registering a year-on-year growth of about 9.2%. Diesel demand also rose during the same period, but at a slower pace, increasing from 3,926 TMT to 4,115 TMT, or about 4.8% year on year.

In value terms, the scale of the fuel market becomes clearer. Based on an estimated average retail price of ₹100 per litre for petrol and around ₹90 per litre for diesel, Odisha’s petrol consumption of about 1.16 million tonnes translates into a market worth roughly ₹15,000–16,000 crore. Diesel consumption of 4.11 million tonnes corresponds to an estimated market size of about ₹40,000–45,000 crore. Taken together, the combined petrol and diesel market in Odisha is estimated at roughly ₹55,000–60,000 crore annually, underlining the scale of the state’s transport and energy demand.

The faster growth in petrol compared to diesel suggests that personal mobility and household travel are expanding more rapidly than freight and industrial fuel demand. Petrol is primarily used by two-wheelers and passenger cars, while diesel powers trucks, buses, tractors, construction equipment and industrial generators, making it a key indicator of economic and logistics activity.

Advertisement

Despite the stronger growth in petrol, diesel continues to dominate the state’s fuel consumption. In 2024–25, diesel demand at 4.11 million tonnes was more than three times higher than petrol consumption of 1.16 million tonnes, reflecting its widespread use across transport, agriculture and industry.

The latest figures also reflect a longer-term upward trend in petrol consumption. Over the last five financial years, demand has risen steadily from 782 TMT in 2020–21 to 1,156 TMT in 2024–25, an increase of nearly 48%. The sharpest growth came in 2022–23, when consumption jumped close to 15% as economic activity normalised after the pandemic and travel demand rebounded.

Fuel consumption is often seen as a real-time indicator of economic behaviour. The near-double-digit growth in petrol demand, alongside steady diesel consumption, suggests rising commuting activity, expansion of urban areas and continued growth in vehicle ownership across the state. If these trends persist, Odisha’s fuel demand is likely to remain on an upward trajectory, supported by infrastructure development, urbanisation and higher household mobility.

Market value estimates are based on average retail prices of around ₹100 per litre for petrol and ₹90 per litre for diesel for indicative comparison.