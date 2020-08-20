Petrol Rates Hiked Again In Bhubaneswar, Check Prices For Today

Bhubaneswar: The petrol prices rises again in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Petrol prices becomes more expensive by 10p/ litre in last 24 hours.

While petrol recorded Rs 81.54 per litre, diesel recorded Rs 80.03 per litre. As on Wednesday,petrol recorded Rs 81.44 per litre, diesel recorded Rs 80.03 per litre.

The ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country is one of the main reason for the hike in fuel prices throughout the country.

The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

The price of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The price of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows: