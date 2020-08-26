Fuel rate on 26th august
Image Credits: dnaindia

Petrol Rates Continue To Surge In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates For Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol rates in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday costs more than 82 rupees per litre. However the diesel rates continue to remain stable

While petrol recorded Rs 82.28 per litre, diesel recorded Rs 80.03 per litre.

The ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country is one of the main reason for the hike in fuel prices throughout the country.

The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

The price of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

Image credit: goodreturns

 

 

 

 

 

 

The price of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

Image credit: goodreturns
