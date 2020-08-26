Petrol Rates Continue To Surge In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates For Today

Bhubaneswar: Petrol rates in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday costs more than 82 rupees per litre. However the diesel rates continue to remain stable

While petrol recorded Rs 82.28 per litre, diesel recorded Rs 80.03 per litre.

The ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country is one of the main reason for the hike in fuel prices throughout the country.

The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

The price of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The price of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows: