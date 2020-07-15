Fuel prices
Representational Image

Petrol Prices Remains Stable As Diesel Prices Soars Up

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices have managed to remain constant while the diesel prices have slightly soared up.

As on Wednesday, Bhubaneswar recorded Rs 81.01 per litre for Petrol. In the meanwhile, the diesel price was recorded as  Rs 79.28 per litre.

Petrol price has managed to remain the same whereas the diesel price witnessed a change of 10 p/ ltr. Earlier on Tuesday Diesel recorded as  Rs 79.18 per litre in the State Capital city of Odisha.

The prices of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The prices of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

 

You might also like
Nation

J&K LG Hands Financial Aid To Deceased BJP Leader

Business

Gold Price Today In Bhubaneswar: Check Details

Nation

3 Dead, 3 Injured As Building Collapses In Dehradun, Rescue Operation Still On

Nation

Hundreds Of Paramilitary Forces In North East Test Positive For Covid-19

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.