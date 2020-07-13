Petrol and diesel price increased for 5th day
Petrol Prices Remains Constant, Diesel Soars Up: Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices have managed to remain constant while the diesel prices have slightly soared up.

As on Monday, Bhubaneswar recorded Rs 81.01 per litre for Petrol. In the meanwhile, the diesel price was recorded as  Rs 79.14 per litre.

Petrol price has managed to remain the same whereas the diesel price witnessed a change of 10 p/ ltr. Earlier on Sunday Diesel recorded as  Rs 79.04 per litre in the State Capital city of Odisha.

The prices of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The prices of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

 

 

