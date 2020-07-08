petrol diesel dip
Image Credit: tosshub.com

Petrol Prices Remain Constant While Diesel Prices Hiked, Check Rate For Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The wave of rising fuel prices has come to standstill for the ninth consecutive day. This has brought a much-needed respite to the consumers who were already hassled with rising prices of commodities during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

As on Wednesday, Bhubaneswar recorded Rs 81.01 per litre for Petrol. In the meanwhile, the diesel price was recorded as  Rs 78.92 per litre in the State Capital city of Odisha. Even though petrol prices remained unchanged diesel prices hiked by 28 paise/litre.

The prices of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The prices of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

 

 

You might also like
Business

Gold Prices See Slight Fluctuation In India, Check Here

Nation

Big names of global transport evince interest in running private trains

World

Airborne Transmission of COVID-19 Can’t Be Ruled Out: WHO

Nation

Heath Ministry Asks State Govt To Be Vigilant About Covid-19 Drug Black Marketing

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.