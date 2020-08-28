Fuel Rate on 28th August
Image Credits: fordsfuelandpropane

Petrol Prices Hike Again While Diesel Remains Same In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol rate continues to hike in Bhubaneswar and thereby proves to be a headache among the commuters.

As on Friday Petrol becomes more expensive by 11 paise while diesel rates continue to remain stable.Petrol was recorded Rs 82.49 per litre, while the price of diesel recorded Rs 80.03 per litre.

As on Thursday, petrol recorded Rs 82.38 per litre and diesel recorded Rs 80.03 per litre.

The ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country is one of the main reason for the hike in fuel prices throughout the country.The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

The price of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

credits: good returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

