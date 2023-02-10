Petrol price slightly increased in Bhubaneswar, check details

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have slightly increased in the capital city of Bhubaneswar on February 10, 2023. The fuel prices have been increased by 8 paisa.

On Friday, the cost of petrol in Bhubaneswar was been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre, while diesel has been priced at Rs 94.76 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have increased by 28 paisa today. The petrol rate was recorded at Rs 103.56 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs 95.12 per litre.

The prices of petrol in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 102.63 per litre in Chennai.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: