Petrol Price Slashed by ₹4.79 in Bhubaneswar on August 16, Check latest rates here

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Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar witnessed a sharp decline in petrol prices on Sunday, August 16, with the price of petrol falling by ₹4.79 per litre compared with the previous rate. According to available fuel-price data, petrol is now priced at ₹108.97 per litre in the Odisha capital.

The diesel price has increased by 0.59 paisa in the temple city of Bhubaneswar on Sunday, August 16, 2026. The diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 100.68 per litre today.

In Odisha’s silver city, Cuttack, petrol prices have also decreased by Rs 4.79 in the last 24 hours, with the price recorded at Rs 109.20 per litre. On Sunday, the diesel rate was recorded at Rs 100.90, an increase of 0.81 paisa in the last 24 hours.

Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

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Delhi: Rs 102.12 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 113.51 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 111.21 per litre

Chennai: Rs 107.76 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 108.97 per liter

Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 95.20 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 99.82 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 97.83 per litre

Chennai: Rs 99.55 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.68 per litre