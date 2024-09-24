Petrol price remains unchanged in Bhubaneswar on September 24

By Sunita
petrol and diesel prices

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged Bhubaneswar on September 24, 2024. On Tuesday, Petrol price is recorded at Rs 101.06 per liter while diesel costs Rs 92.64 per liter.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, fuel rates have increased slightly in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.57 per litre while diesel costs Rs 93.13 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 104.95 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 103.44 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 100.75 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 100.92 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 91.76 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 89.97 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 92.34 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 92.50 per litre in Bhubaneswar

