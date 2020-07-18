Fuel Prices
Petrol Price Remains Stable While Diesel Becomes Expensive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The petrol price in Bhubaneswar remains stable while diesel becomes more expensive  day by day. Rising diesel prices have become a concern for heavy vehicle owners.

As on Saturday petrol recorded Rs 81.01 per litre. Diesel prices were recorded as  Rs 79.61 per litre.

The petrol prices recorded on Friday was  Rs 81.01 per litre. In the meanwhile, diesel was recorded as  Rs 79.45 per litre.

The prices of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The prices of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

 

