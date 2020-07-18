Bhubaneswar: The petrol price in Bhubaneswar remains stable while diesel becomes more expensive day by day. Rising diesel prices have become a concern for heavy vehicle owners.

As on Saturday petrol recorded Rs 81.01 per litre. Diesel prices were recorded as Rs 79.61 per litre.

The petrol prices recorded on Friday was Rs 81.01 per litre. In the meanwhile, diesel was recorded as Rs 79.45 per litre.

The prices of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The prices of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows: