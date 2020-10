Petrol Price Remains Constant While Diesel Price Falls In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices remained constant while diesel price fell down today in Odisha’s capital city.

Petrol prices on Thursday recorded Rs 81.60/L while diesel recorded Rs 76.75/L in Bhubaneswar.

Yesterday petrol recorded Rs 81.60/L while diesel recorded Rs 76.86/L .

The falling fuel prices has brought a respite among the vehicle owners.

Rates Of Petrol In Different Metros:

Rates Of Diesel In Different Metros: