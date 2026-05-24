Petrol Price Drops in Bhubaneswar; Check Today’s Petrol and Diesel Rates

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel rates decreased marginally in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, on Sunday. On May 24, 2026, petrol was priced at Rs 106.10 per litre while diesel cost Rs 97.73 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, fuel prices have increased in the last 24 hours. On May 24, 2026, petrol was priced at Rs 107.04 per liter while diesel cost Rs 98.64 per liter.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Advertisement

Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 105.01 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 103.50 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 100.90 per litre in Chennai

Rs 106.10 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 91.82 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.48 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 97.73 per liter

Also Read: India sees minimal fuel price hike amid global surge triggered by West Asia crisis