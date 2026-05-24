Petrol Price Drops in Bhubaneswar; Check Today’s Petrol and Diesel Rates
Fuel prices in Bhubaneswar saw a slight decline today. Check the latest petrol and diesel prices in the Odisha capital.
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel rates decreased marginally in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, on Sunday. On May 24, 2026, petrol was priced at Rs 106.10 per litre while diesel cost Rs 97.73 per litre.
Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, fuel prices have increased in the last 24 hours. On May 24, 2026, petrol was priced at Rs 107.04 per liter while diesel cost Rs 98.64 per liter.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
Rs. 105.01 per litre in Kolkata
Rs. 103.50 per litre in Mumbai
Rs. 100.90 per litre in Chennai
Rs 106.10 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
Kolkata: Rs 91.82 per litre
Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
Chennai: Rs 92.48 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 97.73 per liter