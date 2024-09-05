Petrol price decreases in Bhubaneswar today: Check rates on September 5, 2024

By Sunita
petrol price in bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel rates decreased marginally in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar on Thursday. On September 5, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 100.88 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.46 per litre. The petrol price has dropped by 17 paisa and diesel by 16 paisa, in the last 24 hours respectively.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, fuel prices have dropped in the last 24 hours. On September 5, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.41 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.97 per litre. The rates of petrol and diesel have been hiked by Rs 29, Rs 19 Paise, respectively today.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs 104.95 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs 103.44 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs 100.85 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 101.05 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs 87.62 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs 91.76 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs 89.97 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs 92.44 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 92.62 per litre in Bhubaneswar

