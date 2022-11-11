Petrol price decreases in Bhubaneswar, good news for travelers

Bhubaneswar: If you are planning to go on a long drive today go ahead, use your petrol car because petrol prices have decreased today.

The petrol price today is Rs. 103. 11 against the price on Thursday which was Rs. 103.19. It is noteworthy that, the diesel price was Rs 94.76 on Thursday whereas it is Rs. 94.68 today.

Hence it is a reason to rejoice even for diesel car owners because the price of this fuel has also seen a decline.

Office goers, travellers and tourists can rejoice with this news.

The prices of petrol and diesel has shown a decrease even in Cuttack, where the historic Baliyatra is underway now. The price of petrol has decreased from Rs. 103.75 to Rs. 103.67. While, the diesel price has decreased from Rs 95.30 to Rs 95.22.

The petrol price in major cities across India have shown no changes. Petrol price is Rs 106.03 in Kolkata. The petrol price in New Delhi is constant at Rs 96.72. Meanwhile the petrol price in Chennai is Rs 102.63. It is noteworthy that, Mumbai has recorded petrol rate at Rs 106.31.

It is expected that the government might reduce excise duties, so that the rates of petrol and diesel become cheaper in the coming days.